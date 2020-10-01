U.S. says won't hesitate to act against threats to personnel in Iraq

U.S. says won't hesitate to act against threats to personnel in IraqReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:41 IST
The United States will not hesitate to act to protect its personnel in Iraq, where it considers Iranian-backed militias that have attacked U.S. targets to be the country's "single biggest problem," a senior State Department official said on Thursday.
David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, issued the warning when asked during a briefing about U.S. threats to close its embassy in Baghdad. He declined to comment on what he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "private diplomatic conversations" but added, "We can't tolerate the threats to our people, our men and women serving abroad."
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- United States
- David Schenker
- Iranian
- State Department
- Baghdad
- Mike Pompeo
ALSO READ
U.S. prosecutors indict 2 Iranians over alleged hacking spree
U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions on Iranian 'cyber threat group'
Jailed Iranian rights lawyer hospitalised amid hunger strike
More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes
Mourners across the United States honour trailblazer Ginsburg