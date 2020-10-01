NGOs are expected to adhere to all our laws: MEA on action against Amnesty International

Faced with criticism over action against human rights organisation Amnesty International, India on Thursday said it expects other governments not to condone contravention of the country's laws by any entity. "NGOs (non-governmental organisations) are expected to adhere to all our laws including in respect of foreign funding just as they presumably would in other countries including the US and in the European Union," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing. He was asked about concerns expressed by several countries like the US and the UK as well as by the 27-nation grouping European Union over the action against Amnesty International by Indian authorities.

"We also expect that other governments would not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity," Srivastava added. Amnesty International on Tuesday said it is halting all its activities in India due to freezing of its accounts and claimed that it is being subjected to an "incessant witch-hunt" over unfounded and motivated allegations.

The home ministry, however, said the organisation's claims that it is being subjected to an "incessant witch-hunt" were unfortunate, exaggerated and far from the truth. The ministry said that Amnesty International had received permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) only once and that too 20 years ago (on December 19, 2000).

Since then, it said, the organisation, despite its repeated applications, has been denied FCRA approval by successive governments since as per law it is not eligible for it..