SCOREBOARD

SCOREBOARDPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:44 IST
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul b Rahul Chahar 17 Mayank Agarwal b Bumrah 25 Karun Nairb Krunal Pandya 0 Nicholas Pooran c de Kock b James Pattinson 44 Glenn Maxwellc Boult b Rahul Chahar 11 James Neeshamc Suryakumar Yadav b Bumrah 7 Sarfaraz Khanlbw b James Pattinson 7\ Krishnappa Gowtham not out 22 Ravi Bishnoi c Suryakumar Yadav b Boult 1 Mohammed Shami not out 2 Extras: (lb-2, w-5) 7 Total: 143/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 38-1, 39-2, 60-3, 101-4, 107-5, 112-6, 121-7, 124-8 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-42-1, James Pattinson 4-0-28-2, Krunal Pandya 4-0-27-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-18-2, Rahul Chahar 4-0-26-2.
