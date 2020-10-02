Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras gang-rape: Lawyers demand Prez Rule in UP

“The gang-rape of the Dalit woman and her brutalization amid a spate of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh has tarnished the image of the country and would flatten its progress graph,” he added. The advocates’ body also Samiti demanded an impartial probe in the case under the supervision of a retired judge of the high court or the Supreme Court.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-10-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 01:18 IST
Hathras gang-rape: Lawyers demand Prez Rule in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras and her forcible cremation subsequently, scores of Ghaziabad lawyers on Thursday demanded imposition of President Rule in Uttar Pradesh. The lawyers demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government and imposition of President Rule, saying that the gang-rape of a Dalit woman and her brutalization amid a spate of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh has tarnished the image of the country and would flatten its progress graph.

The lawyers sought imposition of President Rule in a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind that they gave to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. The agitating lawyers reached the district collectorate in a march from Civil Court under the banner of Adhivakta Sangharsh Samiti.

During the march, the lawyers raised anti-government slogans and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of having failed in controlling the "soaring" crime graph against women in the state. Addressing reporters after leading the lawyers' march, the advocates' body convener Nahar Singh Yadav said the Yogi government has "totally failed in controlling the crime in the state, more so against women".

"And the police, in turn, try to eliminate evidence in haste to hide the soaring crime graph as happened in the case of the gang-rape of the Dalit woman in Hathras who was forcibly cremated overnight by police," said Yadav. "The gang-rape of the Dalit woman and her brutalization amid a spate of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh has tarnished the image of the country and would flatten its progress graph," he added.

The advocates' body also Samiti demanded an impartial probe in the case under the supervision of a retired judge of the high court or the Supreme Court. "The case should be transferred in the fast track court of any other state," said Yadav, adding the government must provide protection to the rape victim's family.

The lawyers' body also demanded a government job, a house in Delhi and a compensation of Rs 2 crore for the Hathras gang-rape victim's family. In addition to the demonstration by lawyers, a Balmiki Samaj outfit held a protest march from Balmiki Park of Navyug Market to the collectorate and raised slogans against the Yogi government and blocked the traffic at many crucial traffic junctions.

They condemned the alleged forcible funeral of the rape victim by the Hathras police without her parents' consent and demanded the termination of the Hathras police officials responsible for this. The Balmiki Samaj also called for the suspension of the sanitisation and cleaning work in Ghaziabad on October 3, city president of Balmiki outfit, Anil Kalyani said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020