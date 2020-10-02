Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras incident: HC summoning top officials a ray of hope for family, says Priyanka

Expressing shock at the alleged rape and murder of the woman and her forcible cremation subsequently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday summoned top government officials to the court. A division bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief and an additional director general of police to appear before it on October 12 to explain the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 12:31 IST
Hathras incident: HC summoning top officials a ray of hope for family, says Priyanka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday welcomed the Allahabad High Court summoning top Uttar Pradesh officials to appear before it in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district, and said it is a ray of hope for the affected family. "A strong and encouraging order from the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court. The entire nation is demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim. The HC order shines a ray of hope amidst the dark, inhuman and unjust treatment meted out to her family by the UP Government," she said on Twitter.

A senior Uttar Pradesh Police officer has said that the forensic examination on the woman who died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday did not indicate rape. Expressing shock at the alleged rape and murder of the woman and her forcible cremation subsequently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday summoned top government officials to the court.

A division bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief and an additional director general of police to appear before it on October 12 to explain the incident. Taking suo moto cognisance of the case, which has triggered widespread outrage, the bench also ordered Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police to appear with to apprise the court of various aspects of the case, including the ongoing probe into it.

"The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on September 29, 2020 leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience. Therefore, we are taking suo moto cognizance of the same," the bench said in its order. The bench also asked the late teen's parents to come to the court to apprise it of their versions of the incident and ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court and facilitate their appearance before it.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Asia Today: Philippine tourist sites reopen 'cautiously'

Two of the most popular Philippine tourist destinations, including Boracay beach, have partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual huge crowds given continuing coronavirus restrictions. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puy...

Indian-origin shop owner banned in UK over tax offences

An Indian-origin convenience store owner in the UK has been handed a six-year ban from holding any company directorship over inaccurate tax returns submitted to the authorities. Pratikkumar Patel accepted a disqualification undertaking, a p...

India's active COVID-19 caseload remains below 10 lakh for 11th consecutive day: Govt

For the eleventh successive day, Indias active COVID-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh, while the country continued to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Frid...

Shiv Sena leader hacked to death in Pune; three detained

A local Shiv Sena leader was killed in a midnight attack by a group of motorbike-borne assailants here, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Deepak Maratkar, an office-bearer of the Shiv Senas youth wing - Yuva Sena - and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020