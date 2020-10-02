Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena leader hacked to death in Pune; three detained

"Five to six people attacked him with sharp-edged weapons," said an officer from the Faraskhana police station. The Sena leader was rushed to a hospital where he died, the officer said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:47 IST
Shiv Sena leader hacked to death in Pune; three detained

A local Shiv Sena leader was killed in a midnight attack by a group of motorbike-borne assailants here, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Deepak Maratkar, an office-bearer of the Shiv Sena's youth wing - Yuva Sena - and son of former party corporator Vijay Maratkar, they said.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the fatal assault, which seems like a fallout of political rivalry, the police said. The attack, involving about half-a-dozen people, took place past Thursday midnight at around 12.30 am when the deceased was with his friend in the Budhwar Peth area in the heart of the city, the police said.

"The assailants came on motorbikes and some of them attacked Maratkar with sharp-edged weapons. As he started running, he was attacked by others. "Five to six people attacked him with sharp-edged weapons," said an officer from the Faraskhana police station.

The Sena leader was rushed to a hospital where he died, the officer said. "We suspect political rivalry to be the reason behind the act and three people have been apprehended and our investigation is on," he said.

A case has been registered with the Faraskhana police station..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Congress blocks highway in protest against arrest of Rahul, Priyanka

Andhra Pradesh Congress blocked the National Highway in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district, in protest against the arrest of Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on their way to meet the Hathras gang rape victims family in Utt...

Work on Smart City project continues in Srinagar amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Srinagar administration has not lost its sight of the Smart City Project and the work on refurbishing buildings of historic importance and conservation of shrines of all faiths continues at a stable pace. In ...

Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami and Panneerselvam share stage, pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Days after reports of differences between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, both leaders were present to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. ...

Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthans Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said. The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri 12 and Akram 13 slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020