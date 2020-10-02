People gather at Gandhi statue to mark birth anniversary

To mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a gathering was organised on Friday morning at the Father of the Nation's statue near the state secretariat in South Mumbai. The gathering was organised by the Hum Bharat Ke Log group around 11.00 am.

The event was held to highlight "defend democracy" and "respect the Constitution themes at a time when "there is an undeclared emergency in the country", said Feroz Mithiborwala, a member of the national working committee of the organisation. Members of various other outfits also took part in the gathering, where physical distancing norms were followed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

At least three participants, who tried to display banners and placards, were detained by the police and later released, he said..