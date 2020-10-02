Citi analysts says UK and EU on course for rudimentary Brexit deal

Citi analysts says UK and EU on course for rudimentary Brexit dealReuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:25 IST
Britain and the European Union remain on course to strike a basic deal for their future, post-Brexit trade relationship, analysts at U.S. bank Citi said on Friday.
"On balance, the two sides are still converging on a rudimentary Brexit deal, in our view," the analysts said. "If anything, tensions over the Internal Market Bill highlighted that both sides need a no-tariffs deal for Northern Ireland."
