Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The governor offered floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan. He also paid homage to Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:41 IST
Maha Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The governor offered floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan.

He also paid homage to Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary. Thackeray garlanded the portraits of the two leaders and offered floral tributes at 'Matoshree', his personal residence here.

The chief minister said Gandhiji was the architect of the Indian freedom struggle, who showed the world path of 'satyagraha' and preached truth, non violence and humanity to the world. Shastri taught patriotism, simple living and rich thoughts. He implemented his slogan 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan' through his actions, Thackeray said.

"Both sons of the soil made exemplary contribution towards nation building," he said..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Small signs new COVID-19 cases in England are levelling off: ONS survey

There is some evidence that a recent sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases in England is levelling off, Britains Office for National Statistics said on Friday, adding it was too early to know for sure.New cases of COVID-19 in England were around...

Sussex pacer Mitchell Claydon banned for nine games

Sussex seamer Mitchell Claydon has been handed a nine-match ban after he admitted to a charge relating to altering the condition of the ball. After Claydon admitted to the charge, a Cricket Discipline Commission CDC Panel, chaired by Mark M...

Irish PM says Britain must respect EU Brexit bill; trade talks to go on

Irelands Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday Britain must respect the Brexit arrangements it had agreed with the European Union for the sensitive Irish border, after a fraught week with little progress towards a new UK-EU trade dea...

Denmark to cull up to 1 million mink due to risk of coronavirus contagion

Denmark will cull around 1 million mink after finding further coronavirus infections among the animals at farms that breed them for their fur, authorities said.The Nordic country is the worlds largest producer of mink and had previously cul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020