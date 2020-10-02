Maha Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The governor offered floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan.

He also paid homage to Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary. Thackeray garlanded the portraits of the two leaders and offered floral tributes at 'Matoshree', his personal residence here.

The chief minister said Gandhiji was the architect of the Indian freedom struggle, who showed the world path of 'satyagraha' and preached truth, non violence and humanity to the world. Shastri taught patriotism, simple living and rich thoughts. He implemented his slogan 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan' through his actions, Thackeray said.

"Both sons of the soil made exemplary contribution towards nation building," he said..