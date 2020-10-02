Last rites of Havildar Kuldeep Singh done with full military honours in native village in Punjab

The mortal remains of Havildar Kuldeep Singh were consigned to flames with full military and state honours at his native Raju Dawakhri village here on Friday evening. Havildar Kuldeep Singh of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment was killed on Thursday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations at multiple places along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

His eight-year old son Harshpreet Singh lit the funeral pyre. People from different walks of life attended the cremation including Punjab Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora, Punjab Chief Minister's Political Secretary and MLA Sangat Singh Giljian and Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait.

Arora said Kuldeep Singh had made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, which would be always be remembered. “The supreme sacrifices made by our brave soldiers in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country will instil the spirit of patriotism and nationalism amongst the younger generations,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of the slain soldier. Kuldeep Singh's father, Mohan Singh, retired from the Army as Honorary Captain and had served in the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment as well. The soldier's three brothers are currently serving in the same regiment.

The soldier belonged to Raju Dawakhri village in Hoshiarpur and is survived by his parents, wife, a daughter (10) and a son (8). PTI CORR SUN HDA.