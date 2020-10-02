Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kentucky to release recording of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings

In the end it was the judge overseeing the criminal case of the officer charged with wanton endangerment who ordered the recordings to be entered in the court file, making them public.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:04 IST
Kentucky to release recording of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Kentucky's attorney general on Friday will release a recording of the grand jury proceedings that cleared three policemen of homicide charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, an outcome that triggered an outcry as an example of racial injustice.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron faces a 12 p.m. (1600 GMT) deadline to enter more than 20 hours of recordings in the court file. The release will give the public a rare peek at the inner workings of a grand jury, which is normally kept secret. Cameron revealed in a Louisville television interview on Tuesday that he recommended no homicide charges to the jury, and only the single charge of wanton endangerment against one of the three officers that resulted from the proceedings.

The Taylor family has won a $12 million wrongful death settlement from the city of Louisville but still asked for the evidence to be made public, questioning whether Cameron sought to shield the officers from criminal liability. Prosecutors have wide leeway in how to present evidence to a grand jury, which then decides whether to bring charges. Nine of the 12 grand jurors must agree on a charge in order to return an indictment.

Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes have supported street protests demanding justice for Taylor, 26, a Black emergency medical technician who was shot dead by white Louisville police officers who burst into her home executing a search warrant on March 13. As the botched raid unfolded, Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once at what he said he believed was a criminal intrusion, wounding one officer. Three officers responded with 32 rounds, six of which hit Taylor.

The two officers who shot Taylor were cleared after Cameron determined the shooting was justified. The third was charged with endangerment after firing shots that went into a neighboring apartment. The Jefferson County Circuit Court will make the 2-1/2 days of recordings available to the media as soon as they are filed and processed, a court clerk said.

The Kentucky governor, Louisville's mayor and even a member of the grand jury itself had called for the proceedings to be released, increasing the pressure on Cameron, a Black Republican whom President Donald Trump has praised as a rising star. In the end it was the judge overseeing the criminal case of the officer charged with wanton endangerment who ordered the recordings to be entered in the court file, making them public.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Noble Energy shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron

Noble Energy shareholders on Friday approved a deal to sell the oil and gas producer to Chevron Corp, making Chevron the No. 2 U.S. shale oil producer and giving it international natural gas reserves close to growing markets.The all-stock d...

Abhishek, Garg push SRH to 164/5 against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a fighting 164 for five against Chennai Super Kings riding on former India U-19 captain Priyam Gargs half-century in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Had it not been for some sensible batting by y...

Garg, Abhishek rescue SRH with fighting knocks, take side to 164/5 against CSK

A revamped Chennai Super Kings controlled the innings for a large part before youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 164 for five in their IPL match here on Friday. Their top guns not contribu...

Soccer-Bosnia to allow up to 2,000 fans at Euro playoffs, Nations League

Bosnia will allow up to 2,000 fans to attend their upcoming home games against Northern Ireland in the Euro 2020 playoffs and the Netherlands in the Nations League, the Balkan countrys FA NSFS BIH said on Friday. In line with the UEFA execu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020