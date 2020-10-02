Left Menu
UP: Dalit girl whose body was found with stab marks was strangled to death, says police

The girl was strangled to death and later she was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon on the face and body, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Friday, citing the post-mortem report of the victim. The report has ruled out rape, he added.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:15 IST
The14-year-old Dalit girl whose body bearing stab wounds was found in the Gopiganj area here was strangled to death, police said on Friday. The girl was strangled to death and later she was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon on the face and body, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Friday, citing the post-mortem report of the victim.

The report has ruled out rape, he added. The girl had stepped outside her house in Tiwaripur village under Gopiganj police station limits on Thursday afternoon and when she did not return, her brother went looking for her and found her body in an agriculture field, Singh said.

Police have already arrested three members of a family on the complaint of the victim’s father, he said. The body bore stab injuries on the face and other parts and was also been battered with bricks, Singh had said on Thursday, adding the incident was a fallout of enmity between neighbours.

