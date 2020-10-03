Russian journalist sets self on fire, dies near police HQ
The editor of a Russian news website died after setting herself on fire outside a regional police headquarters Friday, a day after officers searched her residence. Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the death of Kolza.Press editor Irina Slavina in Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.2 million about 380 kilometers (235 miles) east of Moscow.
