U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's Friday COVID-19 test is negative

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's Friday COVID-19 test is negativeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 01:41 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's coronavirus test on Friday was negative, her spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Speaker Pelosi was tested for COVID-19 this morning by the Capitol's Office of the Attending Physician. Dr. (Brian) Monahan just informed the Speaker that she tested negative," Hammill wrote.
