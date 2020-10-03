Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Top stories from western region

. BOM3 MP-RAPE-SUICIDE-POLICEMAN MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim' Narsinghpur: A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit `rape victim's' complaint for four days following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:46 IST
Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 PM. . BOM1 MH-HATHRAS-SENA Ram temple foundation laid, but jungle raj reigns in UP: Sena Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the Hathras incident, saying that "jungle raj" prevails in Uttar Pradesh even as foundation stone for Ram temple has been laid at Ayodhya. .

BOM2 GA-FARM LAWS-JAVADEKAR Good response to farm laws, protests only in Punjab: Javadekar Panaji: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the recently-enacted farm laws have received an "overwhelming response" from the farming community and there were no protests in any part of the country over these legislations except Punjab. . BOM3 MP-RAPE-SUICIDE-POLICEMAN MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim' Narsinghpur: A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit `rape victim's' complaint for four days following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. .

BOM4 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-DESHMUKH CBI should make public probe report in Sushant case: Deshmukh Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the CBI should soon make public its inquiry report into Sushant Singh Rajput's death so that people know whether it was a case of suicide or murder. . BOM5 MH-COURT-NCB-LD PRASAD NCB trying to frame Ranbir, Rampal, Morea: Kshitij Ravi Prasad Mumbai: Kshitij Ravi Prasad, the former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a Bollywood-drugs case, has told a special court here that he has been "coerced into falsely implicating" actors Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal by the agency officials. .

BES1 MH-VIRUS-CIRCUS Down but not out: Hit hard by pandemic, circus goes online Pune: Life came crashing down for 51- year-old Biju Pushkaran, the head clown of India's famous Rambo Circus, along with its over 100 artistes when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March this year, forcing the circus to fold its tent.. .

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Italian judge orders Conte to testify in Salvini migrant case,

An Italian judge on Saturday ordered Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and an array of senior officials to testify at a hearing into whether far-right leader Matteo Salvini should be tried for illegally detaining migrants.The decision to broade...

Nepal reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, total tally spikes to 84,570

Nepal reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including eight deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 84,570 and the national death toll to 528. According to the Health Ministry, six men and two women died of COVID-19 in the past 2...

Nepal PM Oli's three key advisors contract COVID-19

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis chief advisor and his other two aides have contracted coronavirus that has claimed 528 lives and infected over 84,500 people in the country. During the tests conducted on Friday, Olis chief advisor Bishn...

9 people missing amid heavy floods in southeastern France

At least nine people were missing Saturday after almost a years average rainfall fell in less than 12 hours in the mountainous area surrounding the city of Nice, in southeastern France. Authorities said flooding damaged houses, bridges and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020