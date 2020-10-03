Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 PM. . BOM1 MH-HATHRAS-SENA Ram temple foundation laid, but jungle raj reigns in UP: Sena Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the Hathras incident, saying that "jungle raj" prevails in Uttar Pradesh even as foundation stone for Ram temple has been laid at Ayodhya. .

BOM2 GA-FARM LAWS-JAVADEKAR Good response to farm laws, protests only in Punjab: Javadekar Panaji: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the recently-enacted farm laws have received an "overwhelming response" from the farming community and there were no protests in any part of the country over these legislations except Punjab. . BOM3 MP-RAPE-SUICIDE-POLICEMAN MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim' Narsinghpur: A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit `rape victim's' complaint for four days following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. .

BOM4 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-DESHMUKH CBI should make public probe report in Sushant case: Deshmukh Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the CBI should soon make public its inquiry report into Sushant Singh Rajput's death so that people know whether it was a case of suicide or murder. . BOM5 MH-COURT-NCB-LD PRASAD NCB trying to frame Ranbir, Rampal, Morea: Kshitij Ravi Prasad Mumbai: Kshitij Ravi Prasad, the former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a Bollywood-drugs case, has told a special court here that he has been "coerced into falsely implicating" actors Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal by the agency officials. .

BES1 MH-VIRUS-CIRCUS Down but not out: Hit hard by pandemic, circus goes online Pune: Life came crashing down for 51- year-old Biju Pushkaran, the head clown of India's famous Rambo Circus, along with its over 100 artistes when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March this year, forcing the circus to fold its tent.. .