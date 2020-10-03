RR vs RCB scoreboard

RR vs RCB scoreboardPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:33 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: Devdutt Padikkal b Archer 63 Aaron Finch lbw b Gopal 8 Virat Kohli not out 72 AB de Villiers not out 12 Extras: (B-1, W-2) 3 Total: (for 2 wickets in 19.1 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-124 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-18-1, Jaydev Unadkat 3-0-31-0, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-27-1, Tom Curran 3.1-0-40-0, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-28-0, Riyan Parag 1-0-13 -0.
