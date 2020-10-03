UK PM and EU say significant gaps remain, tell negotiators to work intensively

UK PM and EU say significant gaps remain, tell negotiators to work intensivelyReuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:02 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, instructed their negotiators to work intensively to try to bridge the gaps that remain between the two sides, as there were still "significant" differences. "They endorsed the assessment of both Chief Negotiators that progress had been made in recent weeks but that significant gaps remained, notably but not only in the areas of fisheries, the level playing field, and governance," a statement from Johnson's office said after the pair spoke on Saturday.
"They instructed their Chief Negotiators to work intensively in order to try to bridge those gaps."
