1 kg of opium seized from Punjab-bound truck, two held in Haryana

Two persons were arrested with one kilogram of opium worth Rs 2.50 lakh in Haryana's Sirsa district, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh and Gurdev, both residents of Sirsa, they said.

The accused were transporting pulses in a truck from Madhya Pradesh's Jhabra to Punjab and had concealed the opium in the consignment, a police spokesperson said. They were caught during a special checking, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe is underway, the police said..