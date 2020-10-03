C'garh Cong to hold silent protest on Mon over Hathras horror

The Chhattisgarh Congress willhold a silent protest on Monday against the Hathras incidentin Uttar Pradesh, party leaders said here

A Dalit teen was allegedly raped at a village inHathras by four men on September 14. After her conditiondeteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospitalwhere she breathed her last on Tuesday

A 'maun satyagraha' will be held in all 28 districtsof the state to demand justice for the victim and to protestagainst the inhumanity displayed by the Uttar Pradeshgovernment and the police there, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi,head of the Chhattisgarh Congress media wing.