Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, UK to step up Brexit talks to try to close 'significant gaps' over trade deal

The two sides have said this week's round of negotiations aimed at getting a new, post-Brexit trade agreement from 2021 made some progress but not yielded a breakthrough. The EU says a deal must be sealed by the end of the month - or in the first days of November at the very latest - to leave enough time for ratification in the bloc by the end of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 00:48 IST
EU, UK to step up Brexit talks to try to close 'significant gaps' over trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up Brexit talks to close "significant gaps" barring a new trade partnership. The two sides have said this week's round of negotiations aimed at getting a new, post-Brexit trade agreement from 2021 made some progress but not yielded a breakthrough.

The EU says a deal must be sealed by the end of the month - or in the first days of November at the very latest - to leave enough time for ratification in the bloc by the end of the year. Johnson and von der Leyen discussed the next steps in their call on Saturday.

"They agreed on the importance of finding an agreement, if at all possible, as a strong basis for a strategic EU-UK relationship in future," they said in a joint statement. "Progress had been made in recent weeks but ... significant gaps remained, notably but not only in the areas of fisheries, the level playing field, and governance," it added.

The two leaders instructed their Brexit negotiators, Michel Barnier and David Frost, "to work intensively in order to try to bridge those gaps". Johnson said earlier on Saturday the UK continued to push for a Canada-style deal with the EU, but was also ready to sever current close-knit trade ties and default to general World Trade Organization rules, which include quotas and tariffs.

"I think there's a good deal to be done," he said. "There's a big opportunity for both sides to do well." More trade talks are due in London next week and in Brussels the following week before the 27 national EU leaders meet on Oct. 15-16 to assess progress. London has also said it wants clarity by Oct. 15 on whether a deal is possible or not.

An estimated trillion euros worth of annual trade would be at stake if they fail to get an agreement. The EU says it will not implement any new deal if London undermines their earlier Brexit divorce treaty with its draft Internal Market Bill.

With time running out, controversy over the new domestic UK law backed by Johnson has cast fresh doubt on whether a deal was possible. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, said on Friday she was still "optimistic". The EU believes the British government is split between hawks like Johnson's aide Dominic Cummings, the architect of the 2016 "Leave" campaign, and those Brussels sees as more moderate like Frost on whether to push for a deal or leave without one.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab, seen as part of the former faction, said separately on Saturday that the EU no longer had the power to treat Britain poorly. "Yes, we want a free trade deal with the EU, but any deal must be fair. The days of being held over a barrel by Brussels are long gone," Raab told the Conservative Party's annual conference. (Additional reporting and writing by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels, Editing by Giles Elgood, Christina Fincher and Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Official listing showcases color variants of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

President Trump doing well, with no fever, no difficulty breathing: doctors

President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, is in exceptionally good spirits and has been fever free for the last 24 hours, his doctors said on Saturday. President has been fever free for over ...

EU, UK to step up Brexit talks to try to close 'significant gaps' over trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the EUs executive, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up Brexit talks to close significant gaps barring a new trade partnership. The two sides have said this...

Azerbaijan claims advances in Karabakh, Armenia vows historic struggle

Armenia said on Saturday it would use all necessary means to protect ethnic Armenians from attack by Azerbaijan, which said its forces had captured a string of villages in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Ignoring a Fr...

Soccer-10-man Persepolis prevail in shootout to reach ACL final

Irans Persepolis reached the Asian Champions League final on Saturday with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Saudi Arabias Al Nassr in Doha, despite finishing with 10 men and having lost their key striker to a six-month ban just hours bef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020