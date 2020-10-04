Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:24 IST
Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former major league pitcher Charlie Haeger, who police were seeking in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Arizona, multiple outlets reported Saturday night.

According to the reports, police found Haeger's body on a trail in the Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon, a day after police believe the 37-year-old shot to death 34-year-old Danielle Breed in a house in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Police said that Breed's roommate returned home Friday afternoon and heard shots coming from Breed's room as he got there, according to the Arizona Republic. Moments later, Haeger came out of the room with a gun in his hand and pointed the gun at the roommate. The roommate reportedly was able to escape out of the back of the house and call 911.

When police arrived at the residence just before 7 p.m., they found Breed dead in her bed, according to Yahoo Sports.

Breed owned a bar in Scottsdale, the Republic reported. The paper also reported that police found Haeger's car abandoned in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, as well.

Haeger spends five seasons in the majors, from 2006-10. He spent his first two seasons with the Chicago White Sox before San Diego claimed him off waivers. After a season with the Padres, Haeger signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he pitched two seasons.

He also later signed with Seattle and Boston, but never made it to those organization's MLB club.

Haeger finished his career with a 2-7 record and 6.40 ERA over 34 games (10 starts).

The Chicago Cubs named Haeger the pitching coach of their Double-A affiliate in Knoxville, Tenn.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tanner Buchanan boards 'He's All That'

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan has joined the cast of Hes All That. The film is a gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie Shes All That, featuring Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook in the lead.The new movie will be direct...

USFDA cites CGMP violations at Panacea Biotec's Baddi plant in warning letter

The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA has issued a warning letter to Panacea Biotec for violating current good manufacturing practice norms at its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh. In a letter to Panacea Biotec Managing Director Rajesh J...

Kia Motors looks to ace SUV segment in India with Seltos, Sonet in tow

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is vying for the top slot in the high selling entry-level, mid-SUV segments in India with Seltos and Sonet generating robust volumes for the company, according to a senior company official. The company, whi...

2 Navy personnel dead as glider crashes in Kochi, board of inquiry ordered

Two Navy personnel lost their lives after a glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge, Kochi near the Naval base on Sunday morning. The naval power glider, according to the Southern Naval Command, had taken off from INS Garuda on a routine tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020