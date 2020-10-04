Azerbaijan will destroy sites inside Armenia from which cities are under fire - presidential aide

Azerbaijan will destroy sites inside Armenia from which cities are under fire - presidential aideReuters | Baku | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:02 IST
Azerbaijan will destroy military targets in Armenia from which Armenia is firing on Azeri cities, an aide to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday.
Azerbaijan said earlier that a civilian had been killed in its second city of Ganja by Armenian rocket fire. Armenia denied the attack.
