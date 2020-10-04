COVID-19: Delhi Police used drones for effective surveillance of containment zones

The Delhi Police used drones for effective surveillance of containment zones to combat the threat of coronavirus, a police official said. "During the lockdown period, we hired drones from Aerodyne India. It helped the police in fighting the pandemic," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

He said drones helped policemen to monitor the situation from a safe distance, thereby ensuring some distancing. The drones carried both day and night day surveillance and successfully collected data in the form of images and videos, Meena said. The facility was used in the areas of all police stations of southeast district, which proved to be effective in surveillance of the COVID situation and also helped us to take quick action to cut the risk of the spread of the disease, he said.