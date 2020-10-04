Violence against both common people and security forces should be condemned, says J&K L-G

Violence and killings -- whether of common people or security forces -- should be condemned without being selective, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday as he appealed the people to contribute towards peace in the Union territory. On the third day of the Back to Village-3, Sinha visited the Panchayat Halqa at Ashthal in the militancy-infested Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

“Violence, killings of innocents should be condemned, whether it's the killings of common people or security forces. We can't be selective in condemning violence. I appeal to all to contribute towards peace. There is no dearth of opportunities for progress and peace,” the Lieutenant Governor said, addressing a gathering there. Emphasising that the means and resources were abound in the UT, Sinha said people's participation would soon show that there would be no backward area in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

“I have brought the government at your doorsteps. Now, you shall decide the works to be completed and to be taken up on priority. Back to Village is a celebration of people's participation in development. The success of Back to Village programme is entirely due to the active participation of the masses,” he said. The L-G said innovative financing, convergence of schemes, enabling infrastructure along with effective and efficient implementation will be key to improve growth prospects of J&K.

With hard work, dedication and better execution on the ground, every individual in the UT's villages will attain social empowerment, he added. The Lt Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir has already been provided with funds to an excess of Rs 1,951 crore for the development of its villages and people this year.

Agriculture and horticulture sectors provided Rs 1,872 crore, to an excess of Rs 680 crore with respect to last year, Sinha said, adding that J&K has a lot of potential for growth in agriculture and horticulture sectors. “I am working on four key points for the development of J&K: accelerating growth, providing benefits of social security and social welfare schemes to all, eliminating regional disparities and effective execution of works," he said. Highlighting the government's initiatives, the Lt Governor said the administration is working on setting up food processing units, which once installed, would greatly help the fruit growing areas of the district.

Once established, such units will generate employment for the locals as well as help in the overall development of the region. Similarly, the animal husbandry sector would also be given focus by the government post discussions and public feedback on the subject during B2V3, he said. Referring to the delay in completion of various projects in the UT, Sinha said he was surprised to notice unusual delays in projects upon his arrival to J&K but assured that those responsible for unwarranted delays will be made answerable. Roadmaps for speedy execution have been made and delays will no more be part of the system, the Lt Governor said.

He said the government would like to encourage and help more entrepreneurs and innovative business projects. “During Back to Village-3, two youth from each panchayat would be selected and provided handholding and financial assistance for setting up their own business. More than 8,000 youth will be benefitted from this initiative across J&K. A special desk have been set up by Jammu and Kashmir Bank for assisting young boys and girls in setting up their business,” the Lt Governor said.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner and other district officers to consider the tough terrain of the district and plan awareness activities accordingly so that nobody is left unaware about the programme. He also asked the elected panchayat raj institution (PRI) members to generate awareness for the benefit of the local population. Every Wednesday is dedicated to public grievance redressal at the sub-division level on rotation basis, he added.