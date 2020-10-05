Azerbaijan says Armenia launched missile attack against Azeri city of Mingachevir

Armenia's armed forces launched a missile attack against the Azeri industrial city of Mingachevir late on Sunday, Azeri presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"Mingachevir hosts water reservoir and key electricity plant. Barbaric expression of desperation," Hajiyev said on Twitter.

The Azeri defence ministry confirmed a rocket fire against the cities of Mingachevir and Terter, reporting that people had been wounded. There were no reports of the attack from the Armenian side.