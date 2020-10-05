Left Menu
Dubai to unveil world's largest fountain on Oct 22

Dubai | 05-10-2020
In a bid to make a Guinness World Record, Dubai is all set to unveil the world's largest fountain on October 22. The fountain will be located at the Pointe, a lifestyle and dining destination, and will be spread over 14,000 sq ft of sea water while its super shooter will be 105-metre tall and have over 3,000 LED lights.

Omar Khoory, managing director, Nakheel Malls, said, "We look forward to the inspiration this will bring customers at The Pointe, residents of Palm Jumeirah, our retailers, tourists and the wider community." Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said the Palm Fountain is yet another incredible addition to Dubai's list of world-famous landmarks and is sure to be a big draw among residents and visitors alike. The Palm Fountain will have 20 bespoke shows with five different shows running daily between sunset and midnight (7 pm to 12 am) while swaying to an array of popular songs including Khaleeji, pop, classic, international and more. Each show will last three minutes and will be performed every 30 minutes. Xin Su, chairman, Beijing Water Design Technology, said, "We are proud to be part of the design, build and operation of The Palm Fountain – an extraordinary feat. As one of China's largest fountain specialists, this project was unique for us as we had the opportunity to tackle many firsts in ingenuity." Shaddy Gaad, senior marketing manager--MENA, Guinness World Records (GWR) said the fountain will be a great addition to Dubai's long list of attractions. "The GWR is in the process of verifying the largest fountain and we look forward to hopefully seeing this world-class landmark being declared officially amazing," Gaad said.

