Munawwar Rana's daughter says house arrested; police deny charge

Poet Munawwar Rana's daughter claimed Monday that she has been put under house arrest after she tried to put up posters against the alleged gang rape of a woman in Hathras incident, but the police disputed the charge. I have some posters on Hathras incident.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:02 IST
Poet Munawwar Rana's daughter claimed Monday that she has been put under house arrest after she tried to put up posters against the alleged gang rape of a woman in Hathras incident, but the police disputed the charge. "The CM had directed to put up posters of those involved in crime against women at public places. I have some posters on Hathras incident. These posters are to be put near Clock Tower and other areas but police put me under house arrest on Sunday," Sumaiyya Rana told PTI.

"On Sunday, from 7 pm till 2.30 am, police force was deputed outside my apartment and I was stopped from coming out. On Monday also, some policemen were deployed and they were directed that I should not move out (of the residence)," she claimed. When contacted, Kaiserbagh SHO Dinanath Mishra denied the allegation, saying she was "going to participate in a procession and she was asked to not do so without permission." Sumaiyya Rana, who actively participated in anti-CAA protests in Lucknow and was also named in a related FIR, said, "Had the activeness shown by police to house arrest me been shown in other cases, crimes against women would not have happened." PTI ABN ABH ABH

