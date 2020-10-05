Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Pakistan president Zardari indicted in Park Lane and Thatta Water corruption cases

Zardari, 63, the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and husband of the country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was present in the Islamabad-based court and pleaded not guilty. During the hearing, the accountability court indicted 19 others accused in the Park Lane case and 15 others in the Thatta water supply case.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:55 IST
Former Pakistan president Zardari indicted in Park Lane and Thatta Water corruption cases

An anti-corruption court on Monday charged former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari in two graft cases, a week after he was indicted in a major money laundering case. Zardari, 63, the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and husband of the country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was present in the Islamabad-based court and pleaded not guilty.

During the hearing, the accountability court indicted 19 others accused in the Park Lane case and 15 others in the Thatta water supply case. The court charged Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega money laundering case on September 28.

In the Park Lane case, Zardari and his son Bilawal Ali Zardari are accused of purchasing 307 acres of prime property in Islamabad at very low rates using frontmen. In the Thatta water supply case, a private contractor was illegally awarded project contracts. In the money laundering case, it is alleged fake accounts were used by the former president and the other accused to park and launder ill-gotten wealth.

The court has rejected Zardari's plea seeking acquittal in all three cases. He was arrested last year by the National Accountability Bureau and probed for months before being released in December on medical grounds.

Zardari has maintained the allegations against him are a vilification campaign by Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Commenting on the accountability cases filed against him, Zardari said that he had previously suffered under the same circumstances when cases were filed slapped on him. "When we are in Opposition, such cases are filed against us," he said. "We have been going through these cases [in the past as well]." PTI SH IND AKJ.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SAI coaches to take age-appropriate fitness tests twice a year

The Sports Authority of India SAI has asked all coaches of the organisation to take fitness tests twice a year, with the record for the same being maintained in their personal files. The fitness tests would be set on the guidelines of Age A...

TCS m-cap surpasses Rs 10-lakh-cr mark; 2nd Indian firm to do so

Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Monday became the second Indian firm after Reliance Industries to attain a market valuation of more than Rs 10 lakh crore helped by a rally in its share price. The stock jumped over 7 per cent ahead of its b...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. White House acknowledges Trumps condition had been worse than revealedWhite House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that President Donald Trumps condition on Friday was far worse...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Queen of Crime Christies first detective novel marks centenaryIt was partly thanks to a bet with her sister that Agatha Christie wrote her first detective novel, and 100 years since it w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020