DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 5

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 ** ANKARA - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to meet President Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey to discuss "a number of issues" as Ankara continues to support Azerbaijan in Caucuses clashes. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier - 0645 GMT. ** HARARE - Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube and central bank governor John Mangudya will hold an online media conference on the state of the economy - 0700 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian Federation Council discusses budget for 2021-2023 with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov - 0800 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera along with AFI chairman Emilio Ontiveros to present a report on climate and sustainability in pandemic recovery policies - 1030 GMT. ** LONDON - UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the annual conference of his Conservative Party - 1050 GMT. ** ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde will deliver her annual state-of-the-nation address to parliament on Monday - 1100 GMT. ** KUAWAIT CITY - Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday to undertake a visit to Kuwait to offer condolences over the demise of the Gulf Arab state's former ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad

TOKYO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. (To Oct.8) MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) to discuss cooperation with the EU against the coronavirus pandemic. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds talks with EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier on Brexit – 0800 GMT. MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino to attend the 2020 South Summit official opening ceremony – 0730 GMT. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks via videoconference – 1300 GMT. GLOBAL - World teachers' day.

SAN FRANCISCO – 9th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier invites EU Energy Ministers for informal talks in Berlin (to Oct. 6). BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 ** BRUSSELS - EU economy and finance ministers hold video call - 0800 GMT. ** TOKYO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Tokyo for four-way "Quad" talks with his Japanese, Indian and Australian counterparts, is scheduled for a lunch meeting with Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motetgi. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier invites EU Energy Ministers for informal talks in Berlin - 0640 GMT. ** ATHENS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit Athens, to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, following a visit to Turkey - 0845 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel gets quizzed by EU lawmakers on escalating tensions between Turkey and its EU neighbours, on relations with China and on the situation in Belarus.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for justice Didier Reynders speaks at the EU's first annual rule of law report at an online event – 1430 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and EU Commissioner Kadri Simson speak to reports at EU energy summit – 1100 GMT. TOKYO - Foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, India and Australia will hold a so-called Quad meeting in Tokyo to discuss the concept of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" amid concerns about China's maritime assertiveness. TOKYO – India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo for Quad meet. (to Oct. 07) LONDON - IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the LSE - 1200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to press on the EU's enlargement package and on an economic and investment plan for the Western Balkans. BRUSSELS - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna speaks at video conference with Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, And Klaus Regling, managing director of the ESM on the economic and monetary union - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 ** BOGOTA - Colombian president Ivan Duque, former United States president Bill Clinton, Colombian finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla minister to speak at virtual investment conference. ** TOKYO - Australian Foreign Minister Payne meets Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi during Tokyo visit.

PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to speak at Paris financial conference – 1230 GMT. ULAANBAATAR - The U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will pay an official visit to Mongolia, During the visit, Pompeo will hold official talks with Foreign Minister Enkhtaivan, President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga, and Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh. MOSCOW - 14th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton speak at a conference on how to increase drug production in Europe after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in the supply chain of active ingredients used in medicines. - 1130 GMT HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 ** BERLIN - German economy minister Peter Altmaier takes part in a townhall organised by Microsoft - 1600 GMT.

MOSCOW - The Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod visits Moscow, where he intends to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Transport Minister Evgeny Dietrich. (to Oct.09) BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the President of the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia, Mr. Zoran Zaev, at NATO Headquarters. LONDON - OPEC will publish its 2020 OPEC World Oil Outlook via a videoconference in Vienna, Austria – 1200 GMT. GLOBAL - World sight day.

Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World post day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day.

GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. FIJI – 50th anniversary of independence.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

BALI - 18th anniversary of Bali bombings. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction.

SAN JOSE, Chile – 10th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

** BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and of the European Council Charles Michel hold a summit with German chancellor Angela Merkel and European social partners. GENEVA - WTO's general council meets. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speaks at a news conference on how to lift barriers to investment to ensure a successful recovery of the bloc. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

GLOBAL - International day of rural women. BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day.

MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

BOLIVIA - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. JERUSALEM – 9th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

** BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the EU Parliament to present the Commission's 2021 work programme. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

CANADA - Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election. EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services - 1000 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 BRAZIL - Brazil local elections. (to Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election. GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 07

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to Nov. 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 ** Romania - Romanian Senate election. ** Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx