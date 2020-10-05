Left Menu
Man arrested for kidnapping, marrying Kolkata girl: Police

The man was arrested from his house in Ghola in North 24 Parganas district based on a complaint filed by the girl's family, who lives in the Garfa area, they said. The girl has also been rescued in the raid conducted on Sunday, police said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:50 IST
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and marrying a teenage girl from Kolkata, police said on Monday. The man was arrested from his house in Ghola in North 24 Parganas district based on a complaint filed by the girl's family, who lives in the Garfa area, they said.

The girl has also been rescued in the raid conducted on Sunday, police said. "It has been found that the accused married the minor at a temple in Ghola. We rescued her and she was sent to the SSKM Hospital for a medical test. However, she declined to undertake the test," an officer said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he added. PTI SCH SOM SOM

