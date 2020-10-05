Left Menu
MP: Dalit woman alleges rape by seven men; 4 held

"The woman stated that she was sleeping inside her house with her sister and parents, but on the next day (September 20) she found herself in a farmhouse in Silwani village where four men allegedly raped her," said the police station incharge Umesh Tiwari. The woman also claimed three more men raped her before dropping her back to her village on September 25, he said, adding that all the accused are residents of the woman's village.

PTI | Hoshangabad | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:38 IST
Representative image

A 19-year-old Dalit woman has alleged that she was raped by seven men separately in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh last month, police said on Monday, adding that four persons have been arrested. The alleged incidents had taken place on September 20 and September 25, a police officer said quoting the FIR lodged by the woman on Sunday.

The complainant is a resident of a village under Piparia police station area in Hoshangabad district. "The woman stated that she was sleeping inside her house with her sister and parents, but on the next day (September 20) she found herself in a farmhouse in Silwani village where four men allegedly raped her," said the police station incharge Umesh Tiwari.

The woman also claimed three more men raped her before dropping her back to her village on September 25, he said, adding that all the accused are residents of the woman's village. When asked how the victim reached Silwani from her village, district Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh Gaur said it was a matter of investigation.

"The complainant claimed she was sleeping inside her house and that she found herself at a farm house in Silwani the next day (September 20)," he said. The SP said the arrested accused have been identified as Rajendra, Virendra, Dharmendra and Vikram, who all are in their twenties, while a hunt is launched to trace three others.

They all have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang rape.

