Left Menu
Development News Edition

2G case: HC asks ASG to clarify on his appointment to argue CBI, ED appeals against acquittals

The high court was informed by the counsel for one of the acquitted individual that through a notification issued in February 2018, the then ASG Tushar Mehta, now SG, was appointed as special public prosecutor for conducting prosecution or filing appeal and revision arising out of cases related to 2G spectrum allocation scam. Justice Brijesh Sethi said, “I know earlier there was a notification in favour of Tushar Mehta.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:39 IST
2G case: HC asks ASG to clarify on his appointment to argue CBI, ED appeals against acquittals

The Delhi High Court Monday asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain to clarify whether there was any notification issued by the government appointing him as a prosecutor to argue the CBI and ED appeals against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation cases. The high court was informed by the counsel for one of the acquitted individual that through a notification issued in February 2018, the then ASG Tushar Mehta, now SG, was appointed as special public prosecutor for conducting prosecution or filing appeal and revision arising out of cases related to 2G spectrum allocation scam.

Justice Brijesh Sethi said, “I know earlier there was a notification in favour of Tushar Mehta. I hope and believe there is some kind of delegation. I need clarification on that aspect.” To this, ASG Jain said Ripu Daman Bharadwaj is the standing counsel for CBI and a request was made to him (Jain) to appear in the case so he appeared. He said he will seek instructions on the issue and apprise the court on Tuesday.

The arguments took place on an application by Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd promoter Asif Balwa seeking a copy of the sanction letter of the central government to the CBI to file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused in the case. Advocates Vijay Aggarwal, Mudit Jain and Ashul Aggarwal, representing Asif, said the CBI has not placed on record the mandatory authority under the provisions of the CrPC and added that the appeal was filed under the signatures of advocate Sanjeev Bhandari with a stamp of SPP.

“In 2G cases, the SPP is appointed by way of a specific notification. An earlier notification was issued for the trial, which was superseded by a February 2018 notification appointing Tushar Mehta (now Solicitor General) to act as SPP. The notification was specific to the 2G cases and therefore, the appeal filed itself was without any authority and the CBI ought to clarify the same before the court,” Aggarwal contended. Responding to this, Jain said an order was passed by the Centre to file an appeal and if the court needs, he will file the document in a sealed cover for perusal of the judge.

He said it was an administrative order and the respondents were not supposed to be privy to it as it was a matter purely between the central government and the prosecuting agency. The submission was countered by Aggarwal who said the issue goes to the very root of the matter and the CBI should show him the document and added, “Sadda haq aithe rakh (give me my right).” Meanwhile, the high court directed the superintendent of Tihar Jail to arrange one hour video conferencing for Unitech Wireless Pvt Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra, who is lodged in prison in another case, with his lawyers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to enable them to prepare for the ongoing hearings.

The high court has commenced day-to-day hearing on CBI’s ‘leave to appeal’ against the acquittal of all the individuals and firms. After finishing submissions in the CBI case, the high court will take up the ED’s money laundering case in which also all the accused were acquitted by the special court. Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

On September 29, the high court had ordered day-to-day hearing on the CBI and ED appeals against the acquittal of the accused, saying delay in filing applications and voluminous documents should not deter it from hearing criminal appeals. It had allowed the pleas of the two investigative agencies for early hearing in the ‘leave to appeal’ applications.

A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and the ED cases related to the scam. Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had acquitted former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura; Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia; Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, in the 2G case filed by the CBI.

Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka and directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal were also acquitted in the CBI case. The special court had also acquitted Swan Telecom (P) Ltd; Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd; Reliance Telecom Ltd; film producer Karim Morani and Director of Kalaignar TV Sharad Kumar in the CBI case.

On the same day, the special court also acquitted 19 accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar in the ED case. The special court had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe. In March 2018, the ED and CBI had approached the high court challenging the special court's order acquitting all the accused.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 1420 JUVES COSTA RETURNS TO BAYERN ON LOANBrazilian winger Douglas Costa has completed a season-long loan switch from Serie A champions Juve...

Yechury, Raja, Brinda Karat to visit Hathras on October 6

A delegation of leaders of the Communist Party of India Marxist and the Communist Party of India, will go to Hathras on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit girl who was tortured, allegedly gangraped and later died in a Delhi h...

With two cases, shorthanded U.S. Supreme Court opens new term amid drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death, opening its new term as Senate Republicans pursued quick confirmation of President Donald Trumps conservative nominee to ...

Chemical weapons watchdog ready to assist Russia in Navalny case

The global chemical weapons watchdog, which has been asked by Germany to test samples of what Berlin says was a banned nerve agent used to poison a Russian opposition figure, said on Monday its experts would be prepared to assist Russia in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020