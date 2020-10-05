Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man kills self over domestic dispute in UP's Greater Noida

The incident took place in Bisahda village and the deceased has been identified as Vikram Pratap Singh alias Vicky, son of former village head Sanjay Rana, the police said. "Singh had shot himself at home and was taken by family members to a hospital.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:41 IST
Man kills self over domestic dispute in UP's Greater Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man allegedly shot himself dead in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday over a domestic dispute, police said. The incident took place in Bisahda village and the deceased has been identified as Vikram Pratap Singh alias Vicky, son of former village head Sanjay Rana, the police said.

"Singh had shot himself at home and was taken by family members to a hospital. Further proceedings are underway in the case. He had no link with the Bisahda case," the district police said in a statement. Bisahda village had grabbed headlines after a mob attacked a 52-year-old man, Mohammad Akhlaq, alleging he had stored beef in his house. The infamous episode had come to be known as 'Dadri lynching'.

However, the police clarified that the deceased, who shares the same name as one of the accused in the lynching episode, had nothing to do with this case. Vikram, who was scheduled to get married later this month, died in the hospital, according to locals, who added that he took the extreme step due to a domestic conflict.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 1420 JUVES COSTA RETURNS TO BAYERN ON LOANBrazilian winger Douglas Costa has completed a season-long loan switch from Serie A champions Juve...

Yechury, Raja, Brinda Karat to visit Hathras on October 6

A delegation of leaders of the Communist Party of India Marxist and the Communist Party of India, will go to Hathras on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit girl who was tortured, allegedly gangraped and later died in a Delhi h...

With two cases, shorthanded U.S. Supreme Court opens new term amid drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death, opening its new term as Senate Republicans pursued quick confirmation of President Donald Trumps conservative nominee to ...

Chemical weapons watchdog ready to assist Russia in Navalny case

The global chemical weapons watchdog, which has been asked by Germany to test samples of what Berlin says was a banned nerve agent used to poison a Russian opposition figure, said on Monday its experts would be prepared to assist Russia in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020