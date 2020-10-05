Goa: 2 Russians held for growing cannabis in rented flat

Goa: 2 Russians held for growing cannabis in rented flatPTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:25 IST
Two Russian nationals were arrested on Monday for allegedly cultivating cannabis in their rented flat in Morjim in Goa and seizure of 2.5 kilograms of the contraband worth Rs 3.5 lakh was made, police said.
Pernem police station inspector Jivba Dalvi identified the two as Alexei Perevalov (31) and Alexei Rebriev (41).
"We found lights, exhaust fans, and other equipment which were used to grow cannabis inside the house. The two have been charged under the NDPS Act," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Jivba Dalvi
- Alexei Rebriev
- Perevalov
ALSO READ
Russian jets strike Syrian rebel-held bastion in heaviest strikes since ceasefire
Russian jets strike rebel-held bastion in heaviest strikes since ceasefire
Russian landlords feel the pinch as COVID-19 hits incomes and rents
Belarus says 1,000 Russian soldiers to take part in drills from Sept. 22-25
First Russian volunteers inoculated with China's COVID-19 vaccine