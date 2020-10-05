Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: 2 Russians held for growing cannabis in rented flat

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:25 IST
Goa: 2 Russians held for growing cannabis in rented flat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Russian nationals were arrested on Monday for allegedly cultivating cannabis in their rented flat in Morjim in Goa and seizure of 2.5 kilograms of the contraband worth Rs 3.5 lakh was made, police said.

Pernem police station inspector Jivba Dalvi identified the two as Alexei Perevalov (31) and Alexei Rebriev (41).

"We found lights, exhaust fans, and other equipment which were used to grow cannabis inside the house. The two have been charged under the NDPS Act," he added.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count at 66,23,816, toll at 1,02,685

With a spike of 74,442 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Indias coronavirus count crossed the 66-lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 66,2...

Severity of Trump's illness unclear as coronavirus rips through White House

President Donald Trump underwent a fourth day of treatment for COVID-19 at a military hospital outside Washington on Monday, with the severity of his illness unclear as his White House was hit by a wave of infections four weeks before the U...

Soccer-Arsenal drives last dinosaur to extinction as mascot made redundant

Arsenal supporters might have expected the departure of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi on transfer deadline day but not their beloved club mascot.According to British media reports, Gunnersaurus has been axed as part of cost-cutting me...

Retired judge moves Supreme Court seeking direction for investigation into role of police officials in Hathras incident

Seventy six-year-old, retired judge, Chandra Bhan Singh, knocked the doors of the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for an investigation into the alleged role of erring police officials, and registration of FIRs against them over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020