Yet another Dalit woman gang-raped in UP: Police
The latest incident occurred in Gyanpur area of the Bhadohi city on Saturday when a 44-year-old married Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Monday. All four accused, however, have been arrested, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh. Singh said a case of gang-rape was registered on the complaint of the victim woman's husband.PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:07 IST
Yet another Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh. The latest incident occurred in Gyanpur area of the Bhadohi city on Saturday when a 44-year-old married Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Monday.
All four accused, however, have been arrested, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh. While two of the accused were picked up on Sunday, the two others were nabbed on Monday, he said.
The accused were produced before a Bhadohi court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days, he added. Singh said a case of gang-rape was registered on the complaint of the victim woman's husband. Citing the complaint, Singh said, "On Saturday, the woman was returning from a bank after withdrawing money, when her husband's two friends told her that they would drop her home." "But, they allegedly raped her. The husband accused four men of raping his wife," he said.
"A case was registered at Gyanpur police station on Sunday against the four men. Two of them were arrested on Sunday and two others on Monday," he said, adding the woman was sent for medical examination.
