New Indian High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh arrives

India's new High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Monday said he would continue to work to make the bilateral relationship stronger with the country's closest neighbour as he arrived here to take up his new diplomatic assignment.. Doraiswami, a 1992-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, arrived in Dhaka through the Ankura land border International Immigration Checkpost in Brahmanbaria. "HC-designate Sh. Vikram K. Doraiswami, accompanied by his wife Smt Sangeeta Doraiswami arrived in Dhaka through Akhaura land border on October 5 to take charge as the 17th High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said in a tweet.

Doraiswami, whose name was announced as the next High Commissioner to Bangladesh in August, was Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi. He will succeed Riva Das Ganguly, who has returned to New Delhi to take up her new assignment in the MEA.

Doraiswami is expected to take up the assignment shortly after handing over credentials to Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid, the Dhaka Tribune reported. After crossing the international border, Doraiswami spoke to journalists about his assignment in Bangladesh and said: "As Bangladesh is India's closest friendly neighbour, I will continue to work to make the bilateral relationship stronger. And I'm so delighted to come to Bangladesh with such a responsibility".

India's northeast states are important for building stronger friendship between the two countries, he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.