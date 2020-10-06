Modi discusses expanding cooperation between India and Israel with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reviewed initiatives by the two countries in a host of sectors, including agriculture, water and innovation. They also discussed their expanding cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said in a tweet.

"Spoke to my friend @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on phone. We discussed the expanding India-Israel cooperation against COVID-19. We also reviewed our initiatives in other areas like agriculture, water and innovation," he tweeted. The Prime Minister's Office added in a statement that the two leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the fields of research, field trials of diagnostic tools and vaccine development. They agreed on the importance of close cooperation in these important areas not only for the benefit of the people of the two countries but also for the greater good of humanity, it added. The leaders also agreed to continue holding regular consultations to share assessments on emerging regional and global challenges and opportunities and for providing guidance to advance the close and robust bilateral strategic partnership.

During their telephonic conversation, Modi conveyed warm greetings to Netanyahu and the people of Israel on the Jewish New Year and the Jewish festival of Sukkot.