Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawsuit says Omaha Police used excessive force at protests

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging police tactics that included firing pepper balls at protesters and making mass arrests during the protests in May, June and July. “The answer to protests against police brutality shouldn't be more brutality,” said Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska.

PTI | Omaha | Updated: 06-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 10:21 IST
Lawsuit says Omaha Police used excessive force at protests
Representative image Image Credit:

A lawsuit accuses Omaha police of using excessive force when they responded to protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Nebraska's largest city earlier this year. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging police tactics that included firing pepper balls at protesters and making mass arrests during the protests in May, June and July.

"The answer to protests against police brutality shouldn't be more brutality," said Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska. "Omaha Police have put Black Omahans and all Omahans calling for justice in the unacceptable position of deciding between their constitutional rights and their own health and safety." Omaha City Attorney Paul Kratz said he believes police acted properly. Previously, city officials defended the arrests made during protests because police believed the gatherings had the potential to become violent and in some cases violence had already broken out. "Omaha has always been supportive of free speech and public demonstrations and will continue to do so," Kratz said.

"The police make every effort to cooperate and protect demonstrators as long as they obey the law and police commands." On several nights this spring and summer, hundreds of people gathered in Omaha to protest. The ACLU says the majority of the protesters were demonstrating peacefully although the city also saw instances of violence and vandalism during some of the protests.

On May 30, a protester was killed during a scuffle with a downtown bar owner after a protest involving several thousand people turned chaotic and the windows of the bar and several other nearby businesses were smashed. Police used pepper balls and tear gas as part of their effort to disperse the crowds and arrested dozens of protesters for failing to leave. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Omaha police used pepper ball guns 157 times during the first half of 2020, which is more than in the previous seven years combined.

In one of the biggest arrests, more than 100 people were detained in downtown Omaha on July 25. That mass arrest was cited in the lawsuit because the protests were peaceful and the people who were arrested were held in crowded cells at a jail that was battling a COVID-19 outbreak. The ACLU said several protesters heard police say the arrests were designed to discourage further protests.

Afterward, city prosecutors dismissed most of the charges against protesters because of a lack of evidence. City officials also changed their policy to require police officers to use body cameras to get pictures of each individual they arrest during protests instead of doing mass arrests. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight protesters, bystanders and a journalist who were at the protests. The ACLU also argued that the ordinances police used to arrest protesters should be thrown out because they are too broad and they restrict free speech too much.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-week high as Trump leaves hospital

Asian stock markets advanced to a more than two-week high on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for COVID-19, and as prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten. E...

RPF recovers gold worth Rs 1.12 cr in Assam, four arrested

The Railway Protection Force RPF has recovered 13 gold bars worth Rs 1.12 crores from a train and arrested four alleged smugglers in Assam. As per the RPF, the smugglers arrested from Guwahati, Assam on October 5, also include two women.The...

Gehlot condoles demise of Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condoled the demise of Congress leader Kailash Trivedi, who was the MLA from Sahara Assembly constituency in the State. Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congres...

Major hurricane brews in the Gulf of Mexico threatens Louisiana-Florida

Tropical Storm Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. If Delta strikes the U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020