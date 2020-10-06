Arkansas police officer killed, another injured in shooting

A police officer was fatally shot Monday and another was injured in an exchange of gunfire at a hotel in Arkansas, authorities said. Detective Kevin Collins, 35, was fatally shot Monday afternoon at the Econo Lodge in Pine Buff, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, Pine Bluff Chief Kelvin Sergeant said during a news conference. Another detective, Lt. Ralph Isaac, 42, was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition with a non-life threatening wound, Arkansas State Police said.

“We're hurting. We have lost a family member today," he said. State Police said three officers were met with gunfire as they arrived at the hotel during an ongoing investigation. The third officer was not injured.

Two people believed to be involved in the shooting were treated for non-life threatening wounds at a local hospital before being turned over to State Police for questioning. Neither Pine Bluff or State Police identified the suspects or elaborated on the nature the investigation.

Collins had been with Pine Bluff police since June 2015 and was assigned to the department's violent crimes unit, Sergeant said. “I can tell you, at his heart, being a police officer is what Kevin wanted to do," Sergeant said.

The Little Rock office of the FBI said on Twitter that it was assisting Pine Bluff Police and State Police in the investigation. “Our prayers are with the officer's family, the Pine Bluff Police Department and the law enforcement community," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Monday afternoon.