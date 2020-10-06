Militants from Syria being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh - Assad tells RIA

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said militants from Syria were being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh, speaking in an interview with Russia's RIA news agency published on Tuesday. "Damascus can confirm this," Assad said.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied allegations from France, Russia, and Iran that Ankara is sending Syrian mercenaries to take part in the fighting that broke out on Sept. 27.

