Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU wants a trade deal with Britain, but cannot exclude "no-deal" -Sefcovic

The European Union wants a trade deal with Britain, but, as time is running out to reach one, the bloc cannot exclude that it will be impossible to reach agreement before the end of the year, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:32 IST
EU wants a trade deal with Britain, but cannot exclude "no-deal" -Sefcovic

The European Union wants a trade deal with Britain, but, as time is running out to reach one, the bloc cannot exclude that it will be impossible to reach agreement before the end of the year, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said. Speaking to the European Parliament Sefcovic said the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his team had the EU's full support.

"In case we reach an agreement, which is our objective, both parties will have to ensure ratification in time for an entry in to force by Jan 1, 2021. This will need some time," he said. "If this is not the case, we will be in the no-deal territory. Given that we are less than 100 days away from this day we cannot exclude this scenario," he said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Navalny says Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he believed Russias intelligence services had poisoned him with a rare nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next years parliamentary elections. They understood that there were big, ...

China in talks with WHO over assessing its COVID-19 vaccines for global use

China is in talks to have its locally-produced COVID-19 vaccines assessed by the World Health Organization, as a step toward making them available for international use, a WHO official said on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of essential wor...

Court extends judicial remand of Rhea, her brother till Oct 20

A Mumbai court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20. The duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in connection with a drugs probe related t...

Javadekar releases Standard Operating Procedures for film exhibition

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar released the Standard Operating Procedures SOPfor film exhibition here today. The SOP on preventive measures for Exhibition of Films has been prepared in consultation wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020