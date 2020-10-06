Left Menu
Development News Edition

Release arrested scribe at the earliest, journalists' body tells UP CM

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:41 IST
Release arrested scribe at the earliest, journalists' body tells UP CM
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A prominent journalists' union has said the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a senior scribe, also its office-bearer, while on his way to Hathras to cover the situation there and demanded his release at the earliest. Siddique Kappan was trying to do his duty as a reporter, the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) told Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kappan was its Secretary, a letter signed by KUWJ's Delhi unit President Miji Jose to Adithyanath said. It added that he was on is way to cover the 'situation'at Hathras, where a 19 year-old Dalit woman, assaulted and allegedly gang raped, later died in Delhi, with the incident causing national outrage.

In its letter, KUWJ said Kappan, "a senior Delhi based journalist working for several Malayalam media houses, including azhimukham.com, had gone to Hathras on Monday morning to cover the present situation in the area." On Monday, Uttar Pradesh police had arrested four people, said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit, at Mathura while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi. The four were in a car and identified themselves as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur.

"We understand that he (Kappan) was taken into police custody by Uttar Pradesh police from Hathras toll plaza. Our efforts and the efforts by some advocates based in Delhi to contact him were not successful," KUWJ said. The Hathras police station and the state police have not provided any information so far on having taken Kappan into custody, it added.

"Mr Kappan was trying to do his duty as a reporter. We urge you to get him released at the earliest," KUWJ urged the UP chief minister. Hathras has been in news after the 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped on September 14 in a village in the district and she succumbed to her injuries a fortnight later at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Her hurried cremation in the dead of the night, allegedly without the parents' consent, created further outrage.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Train services on Kolkata-Chennai route disrupted as goods train damages FOB in Odisha

Train services have been disrupted on a section of the Kolkata-Chennai route as a goods train hit an iron angle hanging from a foot overbridge FOB and damaged the structure partially in Odishas Balasore district, a Railway official said on ...

Sushant's sisters move HC, seek quashing of FIR against them

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late ...

Sterling tops $1.30 as investors push back negative rate expectations

Sterling climbed above 1.30 on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks as investors pushed back expectations for when the Bank of England would cut interest rates below zero. The pound gained 0.3 in early trading to touch 1.3006, the firs...

Navalny says Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he believed Russias intelligence services had poisoned him with a rare nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next years parliamentary elections. They understood that there were big, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020