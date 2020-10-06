Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Pharma wholesaler held for black marketing of remdesivir

Based on the complaint, the crime branch initiated an inquiry and arrested Zalavadia for forging bills in Dr Chauhan's name and selling the injections to others, he said. "Zalavadia acquired the injections from the other accused Faldu.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-10-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 15:08 IST
Guj: Pharma wholesaler held for black marketing of remdesivir

A wholesaler of medicines was arrested for his alleged involvement in black marketing of remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Tuesday, police said. Acting on a complaint, the Rajkot crime branch nabbed Paresh Zalavadia (35), owner of New Ideal Agency, a wholesale pharmacy, said inspector V K Gadhvi.

Earlier, another accused Rajnikant Faldu, a medical representative of a reputed pharma company, was arrested for a similar offence. Remdesivir is in high demand and dealers are supposed to keep record of sales of the drug, which can only be sold against doctors' prescriptions, the official said, adding that Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also keeps a track of these transactions.

Recently, the complainant, Dr Anand Chauhan of Anand Clinic, learnt that Zalavadia had submitted bills to the Rajkot Food and Drug office claiming to have sold 24 remdesivir injections worth Rs 46,473 to him, which the doctor denied, Gadhvi said. Based on the complaint, the crime branch initiated an inquiry and arrested Zalavadia for forging bills in Dr Chauhan's name and selling the injections to others, he said.

"Zalavadia acquired the injections from the other accused Faldu. We are now trying to trace the buyers of these injections," Gadhvi said. The accused have been booked under the charges of forgery, cheating and under provisions of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright. Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get th...

Stubble burning: 'Bio-decomposer' spraying from Oct 11 in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government will start spraying Pusa bio-decomposer solution from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital. Scientists at the Indian Agr...

Cycling-Ineos-Grenadiers' Thomas out of Giro with fractured pelvis

Ineos-Grenadiers team leader Geraint Thomas has pulled out of cyclings Giro dItalia after suffering a fractured pelvis in a crash early on the third stage on Monday, his team said.The Welshman tumbled to the ground in the neutral zone befor...

EU falling behind on plastic recycling targets, auditors say

The European Union is at risk of missing its plastic packaging recycling targets, the European Court of Auditors ECA said on Tuesday, warning an incoming ban on exports of trash to poorer nations will increase the risk of a plastic waste pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020