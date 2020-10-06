Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivakumar's brother disputes CBI claim on cash recovery during searches

In a series of tweets, he sought a clarification from the CBI on the remaining Rs 50.22 lakhs. The investigating agency had on Monday claimed that the searches at the premises of Shivakumar and others led to recovery of cash of Rs 57 lakh and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:07 IST
Shivakumar's brother disputes CBI claim on cash recovery during searches
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh on Tuesday claimed that the CBI has accounted for only Rs 6.78 lakh cash seized at their premises, though it said Rs 57 lakh was recovered during the searches. In a series of tweets, he sought a clarification from the CBI on the remaining Rs 50.22 lakhs.

The investigating agency had on Monday claimed that the searches at the premises of Shivakumar and others led to recovery of cash of Rs 57 lakh and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk. The CBI has registered a case against Shivakumar for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore.

"I also would like to clarify that the CBI has accounted for a total cash of Rs 6.78 lakhs between my brother's and my premises," Suresh tweeted. He said, "In my Delhi residence cash Rs 1.57 lakh, my brother's residence in Bengaluru cash Rs 1.71 Lakh, his home office in Bengaluru cash Rs 3.5 lakh was accounted for. No cash was accounted for in my brother's Delhi residence nor in my residence in Bengaluru." Pointing out that CBI has declared cash Rs 57 lakh was seized during the searches Suresh sought clarification with regard to balance Rs 50.22 lakhs "this amount was not found and accounted for in our premises".

Shivakumar too on Monday disputing the CBI's claim of Rs 57 lakh recovery, had said, "I have panchnama with me.... How will I know if something has been recovered from houses not related to me? I'm answerable to what is in my house." The central agency on Monday conducted searches at 14 locations linked to Shivakumar, including Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai, in connection with the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

Further stating that Jewellery and ornaments assessed by the IT and ED earlier were re-assessed by CBI, Suresh said the CBI officials have collected all the documents submitted to IT and ED officials. Suresh also complimented the CBI officials for their professional conduct during search at his premises and that of his brother on Monday "without any harassment." "We will continue to cooperate in every way possible with all authorities to clear our names. We will come out of this with your blessings and good wishes," he added.

Shivakumar on Monday had termed searches conducted by CBI on properties linked to him at 14 places as "politically motivated" and said he would not bow down to "conspiracies or pressure tactics to shut him up". He was earlier arrested on September 23 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case and was lodged in the Tihar jail under judicial custody.

The Congress leader was released from the jail on October 23 after the Delhi High Court granted him bail.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Russia detains serviceman and his brother for passing state secrets to Estonia

Russias Federal Security Service FSB said on Tuesday it had detained a serviceman and his brother in the countrys west for having allegedly passed state secrets to Estonia.A criminal case has been opened for high treason, the FSB said. The ...

Xherdan Shaqiri tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpools Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association said on Tuesday. Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation, the Swiss Foo...

Hundreds of thousands of people shackled for mental health issues globally, Human Rights Watch says

Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children with mental health conditions are living chained up in roughly 60 countries, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday. Without mental health support or awareness, families or institutions shackle p...

Italy prepares to make masks outdoors mandatory

Italy is considering making the use of masks outdoors mandatory nationwide to fight the coronavirus, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Tuesday. Infections in Italy, the first European country to be hit by the virus, have risen steadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020