Left Menu
Development News Edition

LeT militants behind Monday's attack on CRPF personnel in J&K identified: IGP Kashmir

The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants behind Monday's attack on a CRPF road-opening party in the Nowgam area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir, in which two personnel were killed and three were injured, have been identified, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:37 IST
LeT militants behind Monday's attack on CRPF personnel in J&K identified: IGP Kashmir

The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants behind Monday's attack on a CRPF road-opening party in the Nowgam area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir, in which two personnel were killed and three were injured, have been identified, a senior police official said on Tuesday. "We have identified the militants behind the attack. They are from the Lashkar, led by a Pakistani terrorist named Saifullah. We are on the job and they will be neutralised soon," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.

He was speaking to reporters after the wreath-laying ceremony for the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were killed in the attack. "Two militants came on a scooter, most probably from the Pampore side, and opened indiscriminate firing from an AK rifle," the IGP said.

He admitted that the module of the Pakistan-based militant outfit had carried out an attack earlier in the Chadoora area of Budgam district as well, in which an assistant sub-inspector of the CRPF was killed. "We are conducting operations and soon, they will be neutralised," the officer said.

Responding to a question on militants using two-wheelers to carry out attacks, Kumar said it is easy for the ultras to move around on motorbikes on roads where the vehicle movement is heavy. "We cannot check every vehicle, vehicles are checked based on information mostly. Checking every vehicle will cause traffic jams," he said.

The IGP sought to assure people, saying there is no need to panic and "the situation is under control". On the use of virtual phone numbers by militants, he said this technology is a cause of concern but it has been used for subversive activities for years now.

"Virtual numbers have remained challenging since the beginning. It is challenging across the world. We are trying to find technological answers," Kumar said..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1 cr worth ganja seized in Ghaziabad; one held

About 650 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 1 crore was seized here and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a secret information, Kavi Nagar police team on Monday intercepted a canter t...

Indian IT services growth set for comeback in 2021, pandemic to fuel digital spends: Fitch Ratings

The Indian IT services sector is expected to return to high single-digit revenue growth in 2021-2022 galvanised by higher demand for digital transformation after a flattish 2020, according to Fitch Ratings. In a new report titled Spotlight ...

UAE surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections

The United Arab Emirates, with a population of around 9.9 million people, surpassed 100,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday. The UAE, whose tally stands at 100,794 infections and 421 deaths, has seen the number of daily new ...

Athletics-Cheptegei takes aim at 10,000m record in Valencia

Less than two months after breaking the 5,000 metres world record, Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei is setting his sights on the 10,000m mark at a special event in Valencia on Wednesday. Gold medallist in the 10,000 at last years World Athletics Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020