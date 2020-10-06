Mamata announces jobs for Maoist victims' families in Jangalmahal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced jobs and financial aid as compensation for families of those who have lost their lives or have gone missing due to Maoist violence in the tribal Jangalmahal area in the state. Banerjee also announced jobs for the kin of those who have been killed in man-animal conflict in that area.

"One member from each family who have lost their near and dear ones to Maoist violence or are missing for more than a decade will be provided with financial compensation of Rs 4 lakh and a job in the state home guard force," she said. "We will also provide jobs to one member from each family who have lost their kin in attacks by elephants in the area," she said at an administrative meeting at Kharagpur area of West Midnapore district.

The tribal Jangalmahal area comprising West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram districts had witnessed Maoist insurgency from 2008 to 2012. Speaking on the implementation of the central flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat, Banerjee said the state is ready to execute it provided it is fully funded by the union government.

"We already have our own Swasthya Sathi scheme in the state. If the Centre wants us to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme then it should be fully funded by them," she said. Banerjee had written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in September saying Ayushman Bharat would be implemented in West Bengal if it is fully funded by the Centre and the funds are routed through the state government.

Billed as the world's largest government healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat is funded with 60 per cent contribution coming from the central government and the remaining 40 per cent from the states..