Murder case witness, wife killed with sickle in UP's Gorakhpur

A 55-year-old man, a witness in a murder case, and his wife were killed with a sharp-edged weapon in Tarya Sujan area of Kushinagar district, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Budhan Rajbhar was a witness in a murder case registered against Ramashankar. Ten days ago, he had approached police fearing a threat to his life.

The incident took place on Monday night when Rajbhar and his wife Sankeshia (47) were sleeping in their house, police said. Ramashankar entered their house and attacked Rajbhar with a sickle. When Rajbhar's wife tried to save him, he attacked her also.

Upon hearing their cries, the couple's daughter Savitri rushed to their room and found the two lying in a pool of blood. The accused attacked Savitri also with a sickle and fled from the spot, police said.

"A couple was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and a case of murder and attempt to murder against Ramashankar has been registered. He will be arrested soon," Kushinagar SP Vinod Kumar Singh said. On Sunday evening, Ramashankar had a clash with Rajbhar. Police booked him under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the IPC.

He came out on bail on Monday and later attacked Rajbhar and his wife, family members of the deceased said..