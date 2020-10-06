Sr SP leader writes to Guv to demand ouster of Yogi govt

Left Menu
A senior Samajwadi Party leader on Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, demanding the dismissal of the state government and a judicial probe into the gang-rape-cum-murder of a Dalit teenager in Hathras district.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:02 IST
A senior Samajwadi Party leader on Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, demanding the dismissal of the state government and a judicial probe into the gang-rape-cum-murder of a Dalit teenager in Hathras district. The leader of Opposition in the UP assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, wrote to Patel seeking dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government “to protect democracy and constitutional rights of the people”.

He also demanded a probe into the Hathras incident under the supervision of a sitting high court or the Supreme Court judge. The senior SP leader made the demands asserting that various crimes such as kidnapping and rape of women and girls have been continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh due to the BJP government’s “wrong policies”.

"The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data confirm this. An incident of rape is happening every 15 minutes,” he said. Citing NCRB's 2019 report, he said that 10.09 per cent of the crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code across the country have been committed in UP.

He also gave some other data to claim that Uttar Pradesh has become the crime capital of the country. Referring to the Hathras incident, Chaudhary said the attitude of the police and administration, in this case, has been “extremely shameful”.

He said the recurrent incidents of molestation and rape in various parts of the state have brought disrepute to it while the Yogi government has been hiding its failures..

