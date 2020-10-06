UP: Armed trio loots nearly Rs 4 lakh from bank in daylight

In a daring broad daylight robbery, three gun-wielding men wearing face masks barged into a bank in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday and decamped with nearly Rs four lakh, said officials. Of the Rs 3,90,410 looted, Rs 2,15,410 belonged to the bank and the remaining to a customer who had come there for a transaction, a senior official said.

The bank where the incident took place around 3.15 pm is located in Beta-2 police station area, said officials, adding the miscreants had arrived on a two-wheeler. “The trio entered the bank around 3.15 pm. They looted Rs 2,15,410 belonging to the bank and another Rs 1,74,000 of a customer. In total, Rs 3,89, 410 was looted,” said Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

He said a private security person deployed at the bank had tried to stop the fleeing robbers but they manage to escape after hitting him. “An investigation has been taken up. Our police teams are working on the case, and they would soon solve it," Singh said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the police said..