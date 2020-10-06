Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charging decision expected in fatal police shooting of teen

The attorney for Cole's family, Kimberley Motley, said Chisholm planed to share his decision with them Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The Associated Press left a message with Chisholm's office Tuesday seeking an update on the investigation and a possible announcement.

PTI | Milwaukee | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:00 IST
Charging decision expected in fatal police shooting of teen
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A prosecutor is expected to announce a decision Wednesday on whether to charge a police officer in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February. The death of Alvin Cole, 17, was the third fatal shooting involving Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah in the last five years. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm ruled the previous two shootings were justified self-defense.

Cole was shot by Mensah, who is also Black, outside Mayfair Mall after a disturbance was reported inside the shopping center February 2. Police said Cole ran from police and fired a handgun first before he was shot by Mensah. Cole's family disputes the accusation that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired.

Mensah was suspended with pay by the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission in July and has since appealed that suspension. The attorney for Cole's family, Kimberley Motley, said Chisholm planed to share his decision with them Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Associated Press left a message with Chisholm's office Tuesday seeking an update on the investigation and a possible announcement. Cole's death sparked protests in Wauwatosa throughout the summer, including in and around the mall. The imminent decision has prompted Wauwatosa officials to shut down City Hall and the library for about three days, beginning at noon Wednesday, in anticipation of possible protests.

"We have mutual aid agreements with other departments in the area so we have robust plans in place to deal with any unrest," said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride. "We expect unrest and we have plans in place to deal in an appropriate fashion, commensurate with whatever level of protests happen." Motley also filed a motion in court Monday against the Wauwatosa Police Department alleging a violation of open records laws. Motley in June requested records for Mensah, including his personnel files, any citizen complaints and investigation reports. "They have been obstructing us in receiving documents that they are supposed to supply us," Motley said. Wauwatosa police did not immediately respond to a message left for comment on Motley's allegations.

Mensah was cleared for fatally shooting Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016 and Antonio Gonzales in 2015. Mensah shot Gonzales eight times after he refused to drop a sword, according to police.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

North Cyprus to reopen beach abandoned in no-man's land since 1974 conflict

Northern Cyprus said on Thursday it would reopen the beach area of an abandoned resort in no-mans land, a move condemned by Greek Cypriots and likely to conjure up memories of the 1974 Turkish invasion that partitioned the island. Ersin Tat...

Pfizer CEO says won't discuss FDA's coronavirus vaccine guidance with White House

Pfizer Incs Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Tuesday the company would never discuss the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations guidelines on coronavirus vaccines with the White House as it could undermine the agencys independence....

Romania shuts theatres, restaurants in Bucharest, other cities

Romanian authorities will close theatres, cinemas and indoor restaurants in the capital Bucharest and several other cities from Wednesday to try to stem an increase in coronavirus infections, they said on Tuesday. Also from Wednesday, trave...

IPL 13: MI smash 51 in last three overs to set 194 run target for RR

A late onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the death overs powered Mumbai Indians to post 193 runs against Rajasthan Royals in their allotted 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians smashed 19 runs in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020